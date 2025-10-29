Addressing some more ME issues which should make the games flow better and once again reduce the number of goals from the half way line (there's still a number of 30-40 yard strikes but these should mostly be one on one finishes).



Also solves the red carded player getting subbed bug (hopefully for good this time). Other bugfixes include the repeated Terry messages - you'll only ever get one a week from him with a bit of flavour about morale.



Finally, some nice to haves that have been introduced: Games will not go to half time or full time if an attack is underway (this is a little more lenient than I'd like just now but I figure it's better than the hard stops at 45 and 90) and we now have subs available to us through the match.