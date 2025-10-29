 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Dark Moon
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20594883 Edited 29 October 2025 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Addressing some more ME issues which should make the games flow better and once again reduce the number of goals from the half way line (there's still a number of 30-40 yard strikes but these should mostly be one on one finishes).

Also solves the red carded player getting subbed bug (hopefully for good this time). Other bugfixes include the repeated Terry messages - you'll only ever get one a week from him with a bit of flavour about morale.

Finally, some nice to haves that have been introduced: Games will not go to half time or full time if an attack is underway (this is a little more lenient than I'd like just now but I figure it's better than the hard stops at 45 and 90) and we now have subs available to us through the match.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Depot 3897141
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3897142
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link