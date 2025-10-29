 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Dark Moon
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20594783 Edited 29 October 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

We’ve just released a brand new update for Harem Dungeon!

Here’s what’s new:

4 brand-new Halloween Themed scenes for each character.

Full visual rework of the new scenes, with a much more polished and improved art style.

We're already preparing the Christmas event too, so expect themed scenes in the coming months.

Quality of life update:

In this update, the ability to use sword skills with the corresponding 1,2,3,4 keys has been added so as not to interrupt the flow of the game while clicking!

👉 If you want to share feedback, report bugs, or just hang out, join us on Discord:

Changed files in this update

Depot 3191581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link