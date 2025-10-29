We’ve just released a brand new update for Harem Dungeon!
Here’s what’s new:
4 brand-new Halloween Themed scenes for each character.
Full visual rework of the new scenes, with a much more polished and improved art style.
We're already preparing the Christmas event too, so expect themed scenes in the coming months.
Quality of life update:
In this update, the ability to use sword skills with the corresponding 1,2,3,4 keys has been added so as not to interrupt the flow of the game while clicking!
