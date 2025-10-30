 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20594709
Thank you to everyone who has been sharing feedback and reports since release. Build 139 focuses on improving platform stability, refining sound balance, and addressing several player-reported issues.

Fixes

  • Linux Rendering: Resolved black-screen issue on Linux and Open GL.

  • Challenges: Fixed progress tracking for objectives that require the player to complete a level. These now trigger correctly only while in camp.

  • Fire Traps: Fire traps no longer trigger when the player is in stealth mode.

  • Credit Localization: Corrected translation in the credits.

Changes

  • Streamer Support: Added a hidden preference to disable looping sounds for streamers and video capture use.

  • First-Launch Experience: The help screen no longer appears automatically on first startup to streamline new player onboarding.

  • Audio Balance: Reduced volume of wolf and bear sound effects to improve overall mix.

Additional Notes

The team continues to monitor performance and gameplay data across platforms, including Steam Deck and Linux, to inform future updates.

