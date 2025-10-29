 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20594648
Update notes via Steam Community
Player Not Rendering Bug
In very rare cases, other player objects were not rendered upon respawn.
We were unable to reproduce this bug, but we implemented several code improvements that should hopefully resolve the issue.

Into The Depths
Part 2:
  • Increased barrel spawn times to give players more time to switch between lanes.

Part 4:
  • When Stacy hits a box, it now becomes visible for a short duration.
  • Added a small upward force to give players a brief window to return to the platform.

General
  • Added more color descriptions where they were missing.

Changed files in this update

