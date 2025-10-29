 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20594624
Update notes via Steam Community

Juice Galaxy 0.2.15 test ~ Destructible Planetoids

Hello! This is a spooky update for Halloween, that adds three new items:

  • The Boltergeist

  • Witch Hat

  • Witch Broom

The Witch items spawn normally, but to get the Boltergeist, you must have completed the Dream Eater quest. 

The Boltergeist

Their light wrung out, endless fear twisted the shadow's dreamers into shades themselves.

The Boltergeist is a bottle of evil souls that can be freed to terrorize your foes. The ghosts have their own new mechanic where they pass through enemies, damaging and pushing them. They can even go through walls, which may be a little overpowered at points in the game.

The cork of the bottle also shoots out and does massive damage.

Witch Broom and Hat

The witch items are simply cool new floppy items with no special effects. I'd like to set them up to buff your spells in the future though.

Changelog:

## [0.2.15]
### Added
- Witch Hat
- Witch Broom
- Boltergeist

### Changed
- Stinger Missile Launcher now fires repeatedly

