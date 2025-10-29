

Thank you all for waiting...its been a hell of a few months but we have a lot of new content for Shady Lewd Kart!



Introducing Mouse of Jessika's Curse!



Bit of Flat Justice for you peeps now we have lil Mouse from the hand painted Jessika's Curse joining the roster of lewd racers! She brings with her a series of unlocks that will be sure to get you going~Bumpin & Grindin - Kinda a test mode but we have fallen in love with it. Use oversized karts to smash your opponents off the tracks!Lovense Labs and Dungeon Vixen Depths both join the roster of arenas you can play on! Also now with varients of not only these but all arenas now with the new Bumpin and Grindin mode!Halloween 2025 could be our last! So get your Detour Witch outfit inspired by a creation by Trinitroid! Also an Acme Rocket to look extra spicy wacky on the track! Oh and you can now playas the ghost girls cause even when your dead you should still be allowed to posses karts!From SuzyQ, Taiga-tan, PoisonIvyVT, MokyMoo, SofiaCloud, Violet the Bat, Batty Zabella and Kira P Raptor we have new hats, accesories and even a bowl...of tator tots...you had to be there! Also a Wizard hat...because L O R E (Coming soon)Starlit's Birthday Bash unlocks Siggy a new costume, a new pillow and unlock from the famous interview Shades did with BabyDollStarlit live on stream using lovense toys!All events from 2021 to 2024 are back! So if you missed getting a skin, kart or lewd NOW is your chance. For new players you got a LOT to do! So get out on the track!For all the info on the update check it out here as we uploaded a Sizzle Reel of the update!As always let us know as there will always be bugs in the cogs. So keep us updated on them. We hope it was worth the wait. And next month things will only get more filled~Shades