29 October 2025 Build 20594457 Edited 29 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • -The command to execute the “whip crush” circuit has been changed to prevent accidental activations.

  • -A softlock in the fight against “Zotz” reported during early access has been fixed.

  • -Inconsistencies in the story/dialogues have been fixed if the player unlocks events in an unexpected order.

  • -The price of “sweet candy” in the in-game store has been lowered and the “sour candy” item has been added, allowing the player to switch between easy and normal difficulty in a single save file.

  • -Fixed an issue with the button that allows you to use carpatitia when you die (under certain conditions, such as boss fights, this action cannot be performed).

  • -The Carpatitia function has been fixed; it should not be usable if the map is not available.

  • -Bug fixed with the Eva fight on easy difficulty.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2112751
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2112752
  • Loading history…
