-The command to execute the “whip crush” circuit has been changed to prevent accidental activations.

-A softlock in the fight against “Zotz” reported during early access has been fixed.

-Inconsistencies in the story/dialogues have been fixed if the player unlocks events in an unexpected order.

-The price of “sweet candy” in the in-game store has been lowered and the “sour candy” item has been added, allowing the player to switch between easy and normal difficulty in a single save file.

-Fixed an issue with the button that allows you to use carpatitia when you die (under certain conditions, such as boss fights, this action cannot be performed).

-The Carpatitia function has been fixed; it should not be usable if the map is not available.