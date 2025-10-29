 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20594440 Edited 29 October 2025 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The size of the button to add a card slot has been made much larger
  • Card descriptions now update in real time, not just when you hover them
  • Lucky 7 has been fixed and now functions as intended
  • Consolation Prize rewards have been nerfed and the rarity has been changed to Mystical
  • Hustler and Job Application have been buffed and are now both Epic cards
  • A prompt appears to "Hold 'R' to reset" if you are > 5th place or stuck
  • Wild Card can now be used a maximum of 10 times per round
  • Card randomization has been updated to make rarer cards slightly more likely to appear
  • Kill planes have been added to out of bounds areas

