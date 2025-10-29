- The size of the button to add a card slot has been made much larger
- Card descriptions now update in real time, not just when you hover them
- Lucky 7 has been fixed and now functions as intended
- Consolation Prize rewards have been nerfed and the rarity has been changed to Mystical
- Hustler and Job Application have been buffed and are now both Epic cards
- A prompt appears to "Hold 'R' to reset" if you are > 5th place or stuck
- Wild Card can now be used a maximum of 10 times per round
- Card randomization has been updated to make rarer cards slightly more likely to appear
- Kill planes have been added to out of bounds areas
Revisions and Rebalancing - Round 1
