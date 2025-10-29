🦩 Lady Umbrella – Update Notes 🌂



Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a brand-new update for Lady Umbrella, packed with improvements, fixes, and some exciting new features! Your feedback has been super valuable — thanks for helping us make the game better with every patch. ❤️



✨ What’s New & Improved



🏆 Achievements are now live and fully functional! Unlock them all and show off your Lady Umbrella mastery.



🐞 Fixed a bug that prevented changing the game language.



🌍 New language selector added to the settings menu — easily switch between English, Spanish, French, Swedish, Basque, and Catalan.



🎨 Revamped main menu with a fresh look and smoother navigation.



🎬 Fixed an issue that occasionally stopped the final cutscene from playing.



⚙️ Minor bug fixes across multiple levels.



🚀 Performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.



🎮 Full Xbox controller support added.



🌆 Enhanced art and environmental details in Level 5.



💥 Rebalanced ammo and upgrade components for better gameplay flow.



This update brings Lady Umbrella closer to the experience we’ve always envisioned — stylish, smooth, and rewarding.



We can’t thank you enough for playing, sharing feedback, and supporting our small team. Keep your umbrellas ready — there’s more to come! ☂️



— The Lady Umbrella Team

