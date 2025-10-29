 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20594352 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🦩 Lady Umbrella – Update Notes 🌂

Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a brand-new update for Lady Umbrella, packed with improvements, fixes, and some exciting new features! Your feedback has been super valuable — thanks for helping us make the game better with every patch. ❤️

✨ What’s New & Improved

🏆 Achievements are now live and fully functional! Unlock them all and show off your Lady Umbrella mastery.

🐞 Fixed a bug that prevented changing the game language.

🌍 New language selector added to the settings menu — easily switch between English, Spanish, French, Swedish, Basque, and Catalan.

🎨 Revamped main menu with a fresh look and smoother navigation.

🎬 Fixed an issue that occasionally stopped the final cutscene from playing.

⚙️ Minor bug fixes across multiple levels.

🚀 Performance optimizations for smoother gameplay.

🎮 Full Xbox controller support added.

🌆 Enhanced art and environmental details in Level 5.

💥 Rebalanced ammo and upgrade components for better gameplay flow.

This update brings Lady Umbrella closer to the experience we’ve always envisioned — stylish, smooth, and rewarding.

We can’t thank you enough for playing, sharing feedback, and supporting our small team. Keep your umbrellas ready — there’s more to come! ☂️

— The Lady Umbrella Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3956891
  • Loading history…
