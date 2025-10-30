Dear Community,

today is a very special day for all fans of SubwaySim 2:

The biggest update in the history of the game is now available!

Weeks of intensive work, numerous community requests, and extensive technical improvements have come together to take SubwaySim 2 to a whole new level.

We hope this update excites you and provides long-lasting enjoyment!

Here you can find the complete changelog with all highlights and new features:

General

Completely new lighting system : new light colors, more realistic sunlight, and fully reworked lighting on all stations, streets, and vehicles.

Updated DLSS version : fixes distorted screen issues.

Improved AI : no more AI trains stuck in traffic jams.

Signals : much brighter signal lights, clearly visible from a distance.

Pantographs : fully functional on all vehicles and routes, now influencing driving physics (also for multiple units like the HK).

New compatibility mode via Steam: can be selected on startup and fixes crashes related to DirectX 12.

Berlin

Fully functional radio for Berlin vehicles, affecting the route display on the front of the train.

A3L92 : completely redesigned driver’s cab and new ELA mesh.

HK : reworked driver’s cab and new headlights.

G1E now occasionally runs on the U1 and U3 lines (community request).

G1E now features a rollsign and realistic sound.

All tunnel elements rebuilt with : Emergency exits Section-based controllable tunnel lighting

Rollsigns with glow effects for realistic background illumination.

New station equipment : emergency and info columns, emergency signal switches, fire extinguisher boxes, ticket machines, and validators.

Flexity : Passenger compartment lighting as well as front and rear lights implemented. Flexity trams now use the turnaround at Warschauer Straße.

Daisy display completely rebuilt.

Hamburg

DT5 : new headlights and corrected exterior mesh.

New emergency and info columns throughout the line .

Track signs adjusted in size.

Track alignment errors fixed .

Passenger information screens : brightness optimized.

Bsa and Lsa (Saarlandstraße track workshop) added – fully detailed and explorable (preparation for the “Battery Locomotive AL1” DLC).

Thank you to the community for your feedback and support!

This update lays the foundation for many more features and improvements to come.

Have fun exploring and testing – and as always, we look forward to your feedback!

About SubwaySim 2

SubwaySim 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Steam Discussions, on our Discord server, or via Instagram. Also check out the game on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Epic Games Store!