 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20594348 Edited 30 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Community,

today is a very special day for all fans of SubwaySim 2:

The biggest update in the history of the game is now available!

Weeks of intensive work, numerous community requests, and extensive technical improvements have come together to take SubwaySim 2 to a whole new level.

We hope this update excites you and provides long-lasting enjoyment!

Here you can find the complete changelog with all highlights and new features:

General

  • Completely new lighting system: new light colors, more realistic sunlight, and fully reworked lighting on all stations, streets, and vehicles.

  • Updated DLSS version: fixes distorted screen issues.

  • Improved AI: no more AI trains stuck in traffic jams.

  • Signals: much brighter signal lights, clearly visible from a distance.

  • Pantographs: fully functional on all vehicles and routes, now influencing driving physics (also for multiple units like the HK).

  • New compatibility mode via Steam: can be selected on startup and fixes crashes related to DirectX 12.

Berlin

  • Fully functional radio for Berlin vehicles, affecting the route display on the front of the train.

  • A3L92: completely redesigned driver’s cab and new ELA mesh.

  • HK: reworked driver’s cab and new headlights.

  • G1E now occasionally runs on the U1 and U3 lines (community request).

  • G1E now features a rollsign and realistic sound.

  • All tunnel elements rebuilt with:

    • Emergency exits

    • Section-based controllable tunnel lighting

  • Rollsigns with glow effects for realistic background illumination.

  • New station equipment: emergency and info columns, emergency signal switches, fire extinguisher boxes, ticket machines, and validators.

  • Flexity:

    • Passenger compartment lighting as well as front and rear lights implemented.

    • Flexity trams now use the turnaround at Warschauer Straße.

  • Daisy display completely rebuilt.

Hamburg

  • DT5: new headlights and corrected exterior mesh.

  • New emergency and info columns throughout the line.

  • Track signs adjusted in size.

  • Track alignment errors fixed.

  • Passenger information screens: brightness optimized.

  • Bsa and Lsa (Saarlandstraße track workshop) added – fully detailed and explorable (preparation for the “Battery Locomotive AL1” DLC).

Thank you to the community for your feedback and support!

This update lays the foundation for many more features and improvements to come.

Have fun exploring and testing – and as always, we look forward to your feedback!

About SubwaySim 2

SubwaySim 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Steam Discussions, on our Discord server, or via Instagram. Also check out the game on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Epic Games Store!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2707071
  • Loading history…
Depot 2707072
  • Loading history…
Depot 2707073
  • Loading history…
DLC 3405570 Depot 3405570
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link