Our priority is always in ensuring everybody has a smooth experiencing with our games. As such, the team was diligently addressing critical bugs reported by you since release. We have now released two hotfixes and will be keeping an eye out for more issues. We will likely have at least one more hotfix patch before we focus our attention on larger updates and eventual DLC content.

Thank you to everyone that reported bugs and provided feedback!

v1.0.2 Hotfix 2

[Tech]

Fixed an issue where building windows were capped at a smaller height than intended.

Fixed an issue where villagers with tools would be miscounted, resulting in incorrect low tools warnings.

Fixed an issue where settings windows in the main menu would improperly resize, which also caused them to not fit on ultrawide resolutions.

Fixed an issue where opening the crop field window could cause a brief performance hitch.

Fixed an issue where raider banners could fail to display on the minimap if the banner holder would spawn inside of battering rams.

Fixed an issue where a critical laborers warning would appear excessively.

[Game]

Increased Health of Palisade and Stone Walls and the Health and Armor of Palisade and Stone Gates.

v1.0.1 Hotfix 1

[Tech]

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on load. If you are still experiencing crashes during loading, please reach out to support@crateentertainment.com with details of your issue.

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when engaging in combat with raiders. Like above, if you are still experiencing this issue, please reach out to us so we can help debug it further with you.

Fixed an issue where the Early Access data migration message would display for new players starting up the game for the first time. This was a result of Steam Cloud erroneously generating the old directory at startup, which has now been pwned.

Fixed an issue with the Custom Game options window not fitting on screen at ultrawide resolutions.

Fixed an issue with tooltips not scaling in the Tech Tree when changing resolutions and/or UI Scale in the game options.

Fixed an issue with minimap icons sometimes not displaying correctly when toggling their visibility.

Fixed an issue where villagers would sometimes seek water on opposite sides of lakes.

Fixed an issue where Compost Yards could become stuck with the Vermicast tech active, particulaly if there is 1 point invested in it out of 2.

[Game]