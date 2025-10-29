 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20594280 Edited 30 October 2025 – 01:32:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Helloooooooo!!

The first patch for FUNKYHEART is out! I am surprised by how many people are enjoying the game, seeing the fanart has been amazing too!

I'm very grateful about this. Thank you so much for playing and for your comments on the game, it genuinely helps a lot and it will always be very appreciated!

I quickly saw some things that needed to be changed, so...

FPS Limit, Vsync, and a Final Level rebalancing has been added!

These new options should make things more optimized depending on your machine and monitors, be sure to change it if needed.

I also noticed the Final Level was a bit too difficult, which now means more checkpoints and less projectiles.

However, the Broken Sides Level WILL STAY DIFFICULT!! This one is supposed to be like that... If you entered the Broken Sides, then it is your responsibility to deal with it... Mwahahah!

Speaking of Broken Sides, I noticed some players decide to go there first instead of the normal route, which is completely fine, but just in case I added a warning before you enter.

Patch Notes

Settings

  • FPS Limit options added (30, 60, 120, 144, 165, 240, Unlimited)

  • Vsync toggle has been added (Red means off, Green means on)

Rebalancing

  • Final Boss Level has been adjusted

  • More checkpoints added in Final Level

  • Less projectiles, and more cooldown between projectiles

Misc.

  • Added warnings before entering Broken Sides

  • Other very minor tweaks

Once again thanks for playing, Here's some bnnuy fanart by KingGodzilla!

-juicce

Changed files in this update

