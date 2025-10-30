MAPS

- New map added to the game, this one has lots of hills!

- Fixed a few maps where certain terrain wasn’t giving any cover

- Rivers now reduce accuracy by -50% instead of by -35%.

- Rivers now reduce movement by -80% instead of by -75%





ARTILLERY CHANGES/FIXES

- Dialed back canister to where it used to be, the last patch had made it too effective. We are also aware of the bug that lets canister shot be used through enemy units, we’re going to fix this soon.

- Canister range reduced marginally. Grapeshot untouched.

- Artillery bug fixes with limber/unlimbering

- All artillery deals -10 less shot damage.

- Bronze artillery no longer deals extra damage compared to its iron counterparts. It already gets higher range, faster reload, and more accuracy. No reason that the cannon ball itself should be dealing greater damage.

- High-caliber artillery (like 12-pounders) now take longer to reload

- All bronze-tier artillery now consume more supply (making them more expensive to maintain)

- All high-caliber artillery now consumes more supply (making them more expensive to maintain)

- Limber chests no longer reduce movement speed (which could result in some artillery moving at a speed of 0) but now reduce stamina instead. If artillery crews become tired they will become less accurate.

- All artillery units’ stamina skill reduced by -5 making them get worn out faster if they’ve been firing all battle and this results in less accuracy.

- Bronze range bonus compared to iron guns is now +35 instead of +50

- Howitzer blast radius reduced slightly

- Shuvalov cannon ball splash damage radius reduced to be more in-line with the other howitzers

- Bronze cannons no longer get an effective range bonus over iron guns. This means they’ll lose the same amount of accuracy when firing at far ranges which makes them harder to rack up kills at maximum range

- Bronze 3lb gun made more common





BATTLE CHANGES

- Light infantry accuracy bonus from being in open order reduced from +20% to +15%

- Officer portraits on the UI is no longer skewed to the side, the alignment was fixed





CAMPAIGN CHANGES/FIXES

- Fixed a bug where in Act 3 some Austrian armies fielded an additional veteran fusilier in their artillery brigade, meaning they were bringing 5 units instead of 4 in that brigade

- High-end bayonet prices brought down by about -20

- Drilling consumes 8 ammunition per regiment per day now instead of 10. So if you had an army of 12 regiments, they’d previously consume 120 ammunition a day drilling. They now consume 96 a day drilling.

- Carbine costs dropped by -10

- Made barracks and noble estates weight extremely high so it’s no longer the case that you’ll find settlements without them.

LOCALIZATION

- Localization fixes across all languages, Spanish, German, French, Russian, Chinese, and Polish.

- improved some translations and fixed cases where some translations were appearing as ID names like “REGION/AUS” or “CHOICE1_ENCOUNTER”

- English typo fixed with “The De Ligne Fusiliers”



