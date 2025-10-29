Major Battle System Rework!



Combat now follows a tick-based system where all of your units take their turns first, followed by all enemy units.

No more chaotic free movement or random scrambling on the battlefield — every action now happens in clear, strategic order.

During each turn, units will move forward or attack if an enemy is in front of them. Some units will also trigger special abilities or unique events depending on their type.

This update makes battles feel more tactical, predictable, and satisfying. Plan your moves carefully — every tick counts!