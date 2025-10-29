Hello Students! 🎓

Our team has been hard at work hitting the books (and the code) to squash some pesky bugs and improve your quality of life around university.

We've been listening to your reports and tracking down issues, and this update is all about polishing your experience, fixing those weird glitches, and making sure everything runs just a little bit smoother.

Don't Forget: The Free Demo is Still Available!

For those still deciding whether to enroll, a free demo of Campus Life is still available on our Steam page.

Please keep in mind:

Time Limit: The demo is limited to 60 minutes of gameplay.

No Saves: Progress cannot be saved in the demo version.

It's the perfect opportunity to get a feel for the campus before you commit!

Key Fixes: Time is Now Flowing Correctly!

We tackled some trickier bugs. Here’s what those changes mean for you:

Fixed a major bug where sequences (animations, dialogue, events) would fail to load correctly when transitioning between scenes (e.g., main menu, game world, wardrobe). This was causing characters to freeze, NPCs to go missing, or quests and the tutorial to break. All scenes should now load properly with all their intended events and interactions.

Fixed the exam timer during Digital Media classes. Previously, the timer could be inaccurate, ending exams too early or too late. The timer is now precise, giving you the correct amount of time to complete the mini-game.

Fixed an issue where the in-game time coroutine (the background clock) was running twice. This was causing errors in event logic, such as time passing too quickly or "jumping" between times of day. The game's time progression is now stable and consistent.

Corrected incorrect information popups that appeared when sitting down in various locations (e.g., the lecture hall, cafeteria, or your room). Popups will now display the correct contextual information.

Implemented real-time player stat updates. Before, stats like energy, mood, relationships, and study progress wouldn't update immediately after an activity (like sleeping, eating, or talking). Now, all your stats refresh instantly, so you'll see the changes right away.

Additional Fixes & Improvements

Here's a list of the latest fixes and improvements our team has implemented:

Fixed the "Accept" button display in the activity summary screen.

Fixed a null reference error related to the hint/tooltip panel.

Fixed character portraits for Kurt, Lexi, and Tasha.

Added a new portrait for Amity.

Corrected typos in localization (text) keys.

Added avatars for three NPCs.

Added localization keys for interactable objects (colliders) within mini-games.

Resolved various issues with quest progression tracking.

Fixed an issue with the bar's availability.

Corrected a missing conversation requirement in a summer quest.

Corrected skill tree states during the tutorial.

Improved NavMesh pathfinding.

Fixed NavMesh issues in the MOLO game mode.

Fixed collision issues during the "Fun Quest Bar" quest.

Removed unnecessary/redundant dialogue in scenes featuring Haru.

Fixed incorrect objective requirements/levels in quests.

As always, we appreciate your patience and continued reports. Each update helps make Campus Life smoother and more immersive. If you run into anything new (or have suggestions), post it on Discord or the Steam discussion thread - we read everything!

Cheers!

~ Frozen Way & Game Formatic Team