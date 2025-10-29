Update, Version 20251029
English
[Skill]New Skill: Quickhack - Dark Pumpkin
[Equipment]New Accessory: Hack Tool - Dark Pumpkin
[Shopping]GPA vendors now sell "Hack Tool - Dark Pumpkin" During the Halloween Season.
[Wiki]Updated the GPA coin page.
[Wiki]Updated the Skill page.
[Wiki]Updated the Seasonal Events page.
简体中文
【技能】新技能：快速黑客-黑暗南瓜
【装备】新饰品：黑客工具-黑暗南瓜
【购物】GPA金币兑换人员在万圣节期间会让你可以兑换黑客工具-黑暗南瓜
【维基】更新了GPA金币页面。
【维基】更新了技能页面。
【维基】更新了节日活动页面。
