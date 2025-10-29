NEW:

- Hardcore The Frozen Titan has released

- A new boss pet is now available

- A new set of wings are now available in the MTX store

- A new pair of footsteps is now available in the MTX store

- A new eyetrail is now available in the MTX store

- You can now "pin" the chat in online mode so it always shows the long format messages

CHANGES:

- Bank menu has been reworked

- Attunement menu has been reworked

- Alchemy menu has been reworked

- Seed bag menu has been reworked

- Scrolling added to the forge, anvil, attunement and bank

- Visuals of the boon pillar have been changed

- Your name is now highlighted in the leaderboards when scrolling through it

- Some backend changes were done to handle character data better server-side so it will be easier for me in the future to do changes with

- Added some smoothing to the zooming levels when using the scroll wheel

- Alchemy now shows better visual indicators if you've maxed a vial or if you've stat-capped a vial

- Leaderboards have been adjusted so you can now have up to 3 characters in it (only your 3 highest level characters will be eligible, others are ignored)

FIXED:

- Fixed the event window cutting off the animated thumb weirdly

- Fixed an issue with transitioning to the Nature Golem room