NEW:
- Hardcore The Frozen Titan has released
- A new boss pet is now available
- A new set of wings are now available in the MTX store
- A new pair of footsteps is now available in the MTX store
- A new eyetrail is now available in the MTX store
- You can now "pin" the chat in online mode so it always shows the long format messages
CHANGES:
- Bank menu has been reworked
- Attunement menu has been reworked
- Alchemy menu has been reworked
- Seed bag menu has been reworked
- Scrolling added to the forge, anvil, attunement and bank
- Visuals of the boon pillar have been changed
- Your name is now highlighted in the leaderboards when scrolling through it
- Some backend changes were done to handle character data better server-side so it will be easier for me in the future to do changes with
- Added some smoothing to the zooming levels when using the scroll wheel
- Alchemy now shows better visual indicators if you've maxed a vial or if you've stat-capped a vial
- Leaderboards have been adjusted so you can now have up to 3 characters in it (only your 3 highest level characters will be eligible, others are ignored)
FIXED:
- Fixed the event window cutting off the animated thumb weirdly
- Fixed an issue with transitioning to the Nature Golem room
