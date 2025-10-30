Hi!

The new DLC for Cybernetic Seduction is officially released!

Season 2 picks up right where the story left off featuring over 5000 new images and 440 animations. I’m thrilled for you to finally dive back in.

A 10% launch discount is active for Season 2, while Season 1 is 45% off during the Weeklong Deal. A Season 1 + Season 2 bundle is also available for those who want the full experience in one go.

If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving an honest review. It really helps the game reach more players.

Continue the story here:

Thank you for playing and I hope you’ll enjoy the continuation of the story.

Take care!