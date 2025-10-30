 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20593975 Edited 30 October 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!

The new DLC for Cybernetic Seduction is officially released!
Season 2 picks up right where the story left off featuring over 5000 new images and 440 animations. I’m thrilled for you to finally dive back in.

A 10% launch discount is active for Season 2, while Season 1 is 45% off during the Weeklong Deal. A Season 1 + Season 2 bundle is also available for those who want the full experience in one go.

If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving an honest review. It really helps the game reach more players.

Continue the story here:

Thank you for playing and I hope you’ll enjoy the continuation of the story.

Take care!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2724541
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2724542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link