This is a relatively large update with a highly requested inclusion!

We are enabling Steam Cloud Saves finally! Keep in mind it is best to log into / sync with whatever device has the saves you want to keep first to prevent potential issues! Note: If you try to sync Steam to more than 1 device with unique saves, it will give you the option to pick which device's files to keep (it should give you a warning if / before this happens). If this happens and you are not sure what to do, manually back up your save files on both devices before picking an option to be safe. Otherwise, just pick the device you want to keep the files from. A local backup save with a timestamp will now be added in your %localappdata% folder for Shrine's Legacy every time you save. This will assist in making sure you are protected in case of save data corruption or other save data issues. There are also some pretty major map fixes and bug fixes, including fixing a lollipop that was bugged! See the notes below for the location if you were looking for it and don't want to search everywhere again. The freeze bug with Carolyn should now be fixed effectively this time.

Patch Notes:

Save Game Adjustments:

- Saves: Steam Cloud Saves Enabled!

- Saves: A local backup save is now made every time you save a game, with a timestamp, in your %localappdata%/Shrines_Legacy/save_backups folder. This is useful if your data gets corrupted or deleted for any reason, you can try older saves

New Content / Features:

- Lollipops: One of the lollipop items wasn't properly placed and as a result, the final lollipop reward couldn't be obtained. This is fixed now. You can find the bugged lollipop hidden in [minor spoiler] the Belkhar Desert Overworld area [end spoiler]

- Easy Mode Improvement: Dummy Lord now takes 10 less hits to defeat on Easy Mode compared to Normal (his speed scaling also caps out lower). This is still intentionally a very challenging fight, though. If you are struggling with Easy Mode, some tips are to make sure you've unlocked diagonal dash attacks, also pay attention to his patterns, and focus on your positioning so you are never in his direct path

Map Adjustments:

- Canyon Dungeon: Layering fixes and mapping adjustments to a few rooms

- Desert Overworld: Layering fixes and mapping adjustments to the room before the dungeon

- Sand Seas: Collider fixes and mapping adjustments to several rooms

- Moglore Dungeon: Removed a tree from one room that was blocking view of an object

- Fellinore Overworld: Major fixes and adjustments throughout, there's still some work to be done though

- Crystal Dungeon: Fixed a lot of layering issues in various rooms, and replaced bush blockades with rocks to make more sense

- Crystal Dungeon: Fixed an enemy near the end of the dungeon that would appear on the wrong elevation

- Crystal Dungeon: Spots that look like ramps or stairs no longer climb like ladders

- Final Dungeon: Fixed some layering, animation, and collision issues throughout the dungeon

- Postgame Dungeon 1: Various fixes and improvements to several rooms

- Postgame Dungeon 1: Fixed a bug where one room would have invisible spikes remaining after completing a battle challenge (they remain properly visible now)

- Postgame Dungeon 2: Layering fixes in a couple rooms

- Ending: fixed a mapping error connecting the first two screens in the final area

Bug Fixes / Adjustments:

- Softlock: Did another workaround for the Carolyn freeze bug since it was still happening after the previous fix

- Tunnel / Co-op: Fixed an issue where you could talk to two different mine carts at once and at the end you would become intangible and unable to progress

- Crystal Dungeon: Fixed a cutscene where Reima was supposed to have a "?" above her head but it only appeared for a split second

- Crystal Dungeon: The dungeon is no longer randomly darker if you got a certain scenario

- Crystal Dungeon: Fixed an issue where you would permanently lock yourself out of a secret area by killing one enemy out of the 2 in front of a enemy blockade and leaving the room

- Resolutions: Very small resolutions now properly scale the gui as intended and don't leave you staring at a black screen during gameplay (minimum resolution that should work is 480x360). There are still some small UI issues with the title screen that need to be handled for very small resolutions, though

- Ending / Aesthetic: Water and light status are now cleared after the final boss battles, so they don't make the cutscenes weird

- Ending / Quality of Life: You are now healed in a couple more instances during the ending

- Menus: Improved text positioning on a few confirmation menus

- Menus / Title: Fixed the SFX when deleting / cancelling deleting a file

- Menus / Title: Now plays a different SFX when successfully copying a file for better clarity

- Dialogue / Tunnel: Updated dialogue of the entrance sign for clarity