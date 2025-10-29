 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20593901
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- fixed inifinite return to map popup when spamming M in shopping street
- changed "the other kid" convo to be optional
- fixed premature exiting blind box popup loses item
- fixed theo dress dialogue
- fixed scholarship money incongruous with end of year money
- sorry a premature blue dress appeared in shop
- steamdeck ui cutoff

New
- show other stats in tally ui

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
