Fix
- fixed inifinite return to map popup when spamming M in shopping street
- changed "the other kid" convo to be optional
- fixed premature exiting blind box popup loses item
- fixed theo dress dialogue
- fixed scholarship money incongruous with end of year money
- sorry a premature blue dress appeared in shop
- steamdeck ui cutoff
New
- show other stats in tally ui
0.1.12
