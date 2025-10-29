 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20593847 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Hollow Miners, I wish to present to you major update 1.1 with new unlock-able character Paladin, Halloween Special Event and cool updates including new item meta progression.

Halloween Special Event

Hollow Mine has been overrun by Halloween monsters. Defeat the Pumpkin Boss and his minions to claim the Veles’s Claw. Add it to your collection and expand your item pool for future games. This powerful weapon can unleash three melee projectiles at once.

Event lasts until 07 November 2025

(beyond that date Halloween content will be disabled and Veles's Claw won't be unlock-able until next year)

See below list of all major features.

Major features:

  • Paladin - New unique unlock-able character.

Unique trait: Heavenly Touch - Lifts the earthly bounds of steel, letting melee strikes soar without limit.


  • Pumpkin Boss - is part of Halloween Special Event. Defeat it during your runs and collect your price Veles's Claw unique weapon.

  • Veles's Claw - a new unique trident weapon enters Hollow Mine! When attacking with it three melee projectiles appear at once. It's possible to get only during Halloween Special Event. Can be unlocked by defeating the Pumpkin Boss. Once unlocked it will appear in your Collections Window and become part of your item pool.

Combination with Paladin's Heavenly Touch unique trait makes it a perfect synergy.

  • Item Meta Progression – Track your progress in the Collections window, found in the main menu. Each unlocked item becomes part of your item pool, making it possible to find as loot or in NPC shops during future runs.

  • UI animations and sounds - navigating through UI should be much more enjoyable and visible with new SFX and small animation marking currently selected button.

See below full changelog:


1.0.x Changelog:

  • Added tips in the main menu

  • Reduced attack effects on bosses

  • Added finish tutorial achievement

  • Fixed tutorial progress not resetting between sessions

  • Fixed finish tutorial achievement

  • Fixed font replacement issues

  • Fixed unstable waypoints and explosive room issues

  • Adjusted enemy stats and player ground fire effect

  • Fixed missing room schemes

  • Fixed multiple UI and sound issues

  • Fixed player not spawning correctly after teleporting

  • Fixed crafting structures not respawning after teleport

  • Prevented stamina from recharging on weapon swap

  • Fixed health restoration when equipping rings

  • Fixed traveler’s diary localization

  • Fixed room icons and preserved rolling box cost

  • Fixed enemy animations getting stuck

  • Stopped final boss soundtrack when the room is completed

  • Added controller navigation to character picker

  • Rebalanced abilities and rooms

  • Fixed fire spell scroll localization

  • Fixed secret room generation issues

  • Fixed item splitting and dropping for stackable items

  • Disabled main menu when init screen is active

  • Adjusted enemies health and attack balance

  • Fixed player not spawning in secret rooms

  • Fixed enemy attack animations

1.1 Changelog:

  • Fixed Steam Deck initialization issue causing unintended menu clicks

  • Added pumpkin boss and pumpkin warrior

  • Added Paladin character with unlock condition

  • Added pumpkin environmental structures and pumpkin warrior enemy

  • Updated room layouts to include pumpkin decorations

  • Added meta progression system for unlocking items

  • Added collections window to the main menu

  • Made Rain of Fire and Ice Nova spells unlock-able items

  • Fixed guard dialogue triggering twice

  • Added ability picker highlight animation

  • Added total max damage statistic

  • Improved ability picker contrast and added button scale-up animations on selection

  • Added preferred ability icon to ability and character picker

  • Replaced crafting table text with “Craft” or “Upgrade”

  • Added pumpkin boss

  • Added pumpkin boss attacks

  • Added Veles Claw Trident weapon

  • Added unlock announcements for items and characters

  • Adjusted weapon balance

  • Added Halloween special edition sign and info button

  • Added item name and description display in collections window

  • Added Paladin unlock achievement

  • Fixed local achievements and unlocks

  • Added critical hit, navigation, and navigation click sound effects

  • Added unlock condition for Veles's Claws

No time to waste, hero. Good luck!

Michał Parysz

