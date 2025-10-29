Dear Hollow Miners, I wish to present to you major update 1.1 with new unlock-able character Paladin, Halloween Special Event and cool updates including new item meta progression.

Halloween Special Event

Hollow Mine has been overrun by Halloween monsters. Defeat the Pumpkin Boss and his minions to claim the Veles’s Claw. Add it to your collection and expand your item pool for future games. This powerful weapon can unleash three melee projectiles at once.

Event lasts until 07 November 2025

(beyond that date Halloween content will be disabled and Veles's Claw won't be unlock-able until next year)

See below list of all major features.

Major features:

Paladin - New unique unlock-able character.

Unique trait: Heavenly Touch - Lifts the earthly bounds of steel, letting melee strikes soar without limit.





Pumpkin Boss - is part of Halloween Special Event. Defeat it during your runs and collect your price Veles's Claw unique weapon.

Veles's Claw - a new unique trident weapon enters Hollow Mine! When attacking with it three melee projectiles appear at once. It's possible to get only during Halloween Special Event. Can be unlocked by defeating the Pumpkin Boss. Once unlocked it will appear in your Collections Window and become part of your item pool.

Combination with Paladin's Heavenly Touch unique trait makes it a perfect synergy.

Item Meta Progression – Track your progress in the Collections window, found in the main menu. Each unlocked item becomes part of your item pool, making it possible to find as loot or in NPC shops during future runs.

UI animations and sounds - navigating through UI should be much more enjoyable and visible with new SFX and small animation marking currently selected button.

See below full changelog:



1.0.x Changelog:

Added tips in the main menu

Reduced attack effects on bosses

Added finish tutorial achievement

Fixed tutorial progress not resetting between sessions

Fixed finish tutorial achievement

Fixed font replacement issues

Fixed unstable waypoints and explosive room issues

Adjusted enemy stats and player ground fire effect

Fixed missing room schemes

Fixed multiple UI and sound issues

Fixed player not spawning correctly after teleporting

Fixed crafting structures not respawning after teleport

Prevented stamina from recharging on weapon swap

Fixed health restoration when equipping rings

Fixed traveler’s diary localization

Fixed room icons and preserved rolling box cost

Fixed enemy animations getting stuck

Stopped final boss soundtrack when the room is completed

Added controller navigation to character picker

Rebalanced abilities and rooms

Fixed fire spell scroll localization

Fixed secret room generation issues

Fixed item splitting and dropping for stackable items

Disabled main menu when init screen is active

Adjusted enemies health and attack balance

Fixed player not spawning in secret rooms

Fixed enemy attack animations

1.1 Changelog:

Fixed Steam Deck initialization issue causing unintended menu clicks

Added pumpkin boss and pumpkin warrior

Added Paladin character with unlock condition

Added pumpkin environmental structures and pumpkin warrior enemy

Updated room layouts to include pumpkin decorations

Added meta progression system for unlocking items

Added collections window to the main menu

Made Rain of Fire and Ice Nova spells unlock-able items

Fixed guard dialogue triggering twice

Added ability picker highlight animation

Added total max damage statistic

Improved ability picker contrast and added button scale-up animations on selection

Added preferred ability icon to ability and character picker

Replaced crafting table text with “Craft” or “Upgrade”

Added pumpkin boss

Added pumpkin boss attacks

Added Veles Claw Trident weapon

Added unlock announcements for items and characters

Adjusted weapon balance

Added Halloween special edition sign and info button

Added item name and description display in collections window

Added Paladin unlock achievement

Fixed local achievements and unlocks

Added critical hit, navigation, and navigation click sound effects

Added unlock condition for Veles's Claws

No time to waste, hero. Good luck!

Michał Parysz