Dear Hollow Miners, I wish to present to you major update 1.1 with new unlock-able character Paladin, Halloween Special Event and cool updates including new item meta progression.
Halloween Special Event
Hollow Mine has been overrun by Halloween monsters. Defeat the Pumpkin Boss and his minions to claim the Veles’s Claw. Add it to your collection and expand your item pool for future games. This powerful weapon can unleash three melee projectiles at once.
Event lasts until 07 November 2025
(beyond that date Halloween content will be disabled and Veles's Claw won't be unlock-able until next year)
See below list of all major features.
Major features:
Paladin - New unique unlock-able character.
Unique trait: Heavenly Touch - Lifts the earthly bounds of steel, letting melee strikes soar without limit.
Pumpkin Boss - is part of Halloween Special Event. Defeat it during your runs and collect your price Veles's Claw unique weapon.
Veles's Claw - a new unique trident weapon enters Hollow Mine! When attacking with it three melee projectiles appear at once. It's possible to get only during Halloween Special Event. Can be unlocked by defeating the Pumpkin Boss. Once unlocked it will appear in your Collections Window and become part of your item pool.
Combination with Paladin's Heavenly Touch unique trait makes it a perfect synergy.
Item Meta Progression – Track your progress in the Collections window, found in the main menu. Each unlocked item becomes part of your item pool, making it possible to find as loot or in NPC shops during future runs.
UI animations and sounds - navigating through UI should be much more enjoyable and visible with new SFX and small animation marking currently selected button.
See below full changelog:
1.0.x Changelog:
Added tips in the main menu
Reduced attack effects on bosses
Added finish tutorial achievement
Fixed tutorial progress not resetting between sessions
Fixed finish tutorial achievement
Fixed font replacement issues
Fixed unstable waypoints and explosive room issues
Adjusted enemy stats and player ground fire effect
Fixed missing room schemes
Fixed multiple UI and sound issues
Fixed player not spawning correctly after teleporting
Fixed crafting structures not respawning after teleport
Prevented stamina from recharging on weapon swap
Fixed health restoration when equipping rings
Fixed traveler’s diary localization
Fixed room icons and preserved rolling box cost
Fixed enemy animations getting stuck
Stopped final boss soundtrack when the room is completed
Added controller navigation to character picker
Rebalanced abilities and rooms
Fixed fire spell scroll localization
Fixed secret room generation issues
Fixed item splitting and dropping for stackable items
Disabled main menu when init screen is active
Adjusted enemies health and attack balance
Fixed player not spawning in secret rooms
Fixed enemy attack animations
1.1 Changelog:
Fixed Steam Deck initialization issue causing unintended menu clicks
Added pumpkin boss and pumpkin warrior
Added Paladin character with unlock condition
Added pumpkin environmental structures and pumpkin warrior enemy
Updated room layouts to include pumpkin decorations
Added meta progression system for unlocking items
Added collections window to the main menu
Made Rain of Fire and Ice Nova spells unlock-able items
Fixed guard dialogue triggering twice
Added ability picker highlight animation
Added total max damage statistic
Improved ability picker contrast and added button scale-up animations on selection
Added preferred ability icon to ability and character picker
Replaced crafting table text with “Craft” or “Upgrade”
Added pumpkin boss
Added pumpkin boss attacks
Added Veles Claw Trident weapon
Added unlock announcements for items and characters
Adjusted weapon balance
Added Halloween special edition sign and info button
Added item name and description display in collections window
Added Paladin unlock achievement
Fixed local achievements and unlocks
Added critical hit, navigation, and navigation click sound effects
Added unlock condition for Veles's Claws
No time to waste, hero. Good luck!
Michał Parysz
Changed files in this update