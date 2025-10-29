Small update today. Enjoy!
- Necromancer: Hollow Flame Skeletons - increased projectile speed by 50% and damage by 10%
- Options/Accessibility: Added a toggle to Disable the Embers Particle FX on Level Up
Thanks for the feedback.
Cheers,
Stingbot Games
Patch Build 1.3.1
