29 October 2025 Build 20593742 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update today. Enjoy!

- Necromancer: Hollow Flame Skeletons - increased projectile speed by 50% and damage by 10%
- Options/Accessibility: Added a toggle to Disable the Embers Particle FX on Level Up

Thanks for the feedback.

Cheers,

Stingbot Games

