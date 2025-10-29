 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20593709
Update notes via Steam Community
• Swapped the positions of hint and solution buttons, so they match where they were in v2.
• Fixed a freeze if you have activated the Daily Streak beta feature.
• Coin balances now update correctly after syncing.
• Boost/block slots should now save - currently these will not sync though.
• Scrolling the gallery and letting go on the Boost slots shouldn't trigger a tap on those buttons.
• Help popup is bigger, so it's not entirely filled by the "accept cookies" message.
• Added space below level select when in portrait orientation, so it's easier to swipe between game modes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3690461
