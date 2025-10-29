- Fixed issue with phasebot portrait not matching phasebot sprite in level 4-0

- Fixed issue with phasebot placement in level 4-0 causing visual glitch when interacting with them

- Update flight path of moving phasebot in level 5-0

- Fixed issue with phasebot portrait not matching phasebot sprite in level 6-0

- Fixed issue where skipping cutscene in level 9-0 could sometimes load player into wrong level

- Updated how the game calculates story decisions if you skip cutscenes before making story decisions

- Fixed issue with some flame emitters not making SFX

- Fixed issue with level H-H displaying slots for collectibles in UI, even though there are no collectibles

- Revised Basil's dialogue on level H-H to clarify there is no cherry in addition to no coins on level H-H

- Fixed issue where completing level H-H could cause 100% completion achievement to trigger despite not having true 100% completion

- Fixed issue with squash and stretch and SFX not firing on Restore Default buttons on the controls options menus

- Added toggle for classic slide in controller options, with the default being off



Please note that the update to the demo which will address various issues and bring the demo to parity with the full game is still being worked on.