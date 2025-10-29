Good evening, Rat Racers. (For me at least) This patch has the following changes.
Significantly improved Missile latency compensation. This does have somewhat weird side effects when physics state has to roll back but at least they work as intended now!
Fixed a bug where clients eating the Cheese item would eat for significantly longer on remote clients, resulting in items desyncing.
Fixed a bug where item acquisitions and item firing commands could desync when multiple items were acquired and simultaneously used within 1s of each other.
Changed files in this update