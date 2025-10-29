 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20593637 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good evening, Rat Racers. (For me at least) This patch has the following changes.

  • Significantly improved Missile latency compensation. This does have somewhat weird side effects when physics state has to roll back but at least they work as intended now!

  • Fixed a bug where clients eating the Cheese item would eat for significantly longer on remote clients, resulting in items desyncing.

  • Fixed a bug where item acquisitions and item firing commands could desync when multiple items were acquired and simultaneously used within 1s of each other.

Changed files in this update

