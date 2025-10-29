Fixed an issue preventing the “SURVIVOR” achievement not triggering as intended.



Fixed an issue affecting the “BRAWLER” achievement from unlocking correctly.



Fixed an issue affecting the “MYTH” achievement from unlocking correctly.



[To be confirmed] Fixed a crash occurring upon Level Up in certain gameplay situations. - We’re monitoring to ensure it properly resolves the issue.



Fixed a crash when starting a Custom Game with 0 weapons and 0 perks configured.



Hey Spartans!We’ve just deployed our first post-launch hotfix to address some of the most urgent issues reported by the community. Thank you all for your feedback and support!We’re continuing to work on additional improvements and optimizations.Thank you for helping us make Spartan Survivors even better!