29 October 2025 Build 20593635 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Spartans!

We’ve just deployed our first post-launch hotfix to address some of the most urgent issues reported by the community. Thank you all for your feedback and support!

Achievements
  • Fixed an issue preventing the “SURVIVOR” achievement not triggering as intended.
  • Fixed an issue affecting the “BRAWLER” achievement from unlocking correctly.
  • Fixed an issue affecting the “MYTH” achievement from unlocking correctly.


Stability
  • [To be confirmed] Fixed a crash occurring upon Level Up in certain gameplay situations. - We’re monitoring to ensure it properly resolves the issue.
  • Fixed a crash when starting a Custom Game with 0 weapons and 0 perks configured.


We’re continuing to work on additional improvements and optimizations.
Thank you for helping us make Spartan Survivors even better!

