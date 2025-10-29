We’ve just deployed our first post-launch hotfix to address some of the most urgent issues reported by the community. Thank you all for your feedback and support!
Achievements
- Fixed an issue preventing the “SURVIVOR” achievement not triggering as intended.
- Fixed an issue affecting the “BRAWLER” achievement from unlocking correctly.
- Fixed an issue affecting the “MYTH” achievement from unlocking correctly.
Stability
- [To be confirmed] Fixed a crash occurring upon Level Up in certain gameplay situations. - We’re monitoring to ensure it properly resolves the issue.
- Fixed a crash when starting a Custom Game with 0 weapons and 0 perks configured.
We’re continuing to work on additional improvements and optimizations.
Thank you for helping us make Spartan Survivors even better!
