Hey everyone!

It’s been just one day since launch — and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who bought and played the game!

Also, big thanks to everyone who left positive reviews and reported bugs both here on Steam and in Discord — this really helps a lot!

First Update — Bug Fixes & Improvements

This is the first small update focused mostly on fixing some critical bugs and improving a few things. Here’s what’s new:

Added a respawn function — if you get stuck somewhere, you can now respawn (available after completing the intro and unlocking the open world, from the pause menu).

Fixed issues with placing wood logs and gas canisters — they sometimes got stuck and couldn’t be placed.

Lowered default mouse sensitivity by about 10–15%.

Improved mouse sensitivity settings — now the range is from 0.1x to 2.0x (previously 0.4x–1.9x).

Mouse sensitivity now affects horizontal (X-axis) movement properly, not just vertical.

Better mouse rotation while climbing ladders.

Added more hidden wood and metal stations around the world — you’ll now find them in places like the junkyard, fishing village, garage, and more. Some work during the day using generators and fuel, others only at night.

Improved vehicle exit logic , so you’ll fall through the ground less often.

Fixed some collisions/hitboxes on the sawmill roof.

Automatic underground respawn — if you fall through the map, you’ll be respawned after ~20 seconds (you can still use manual respawn anytime).

Fixed BBQ Grill UI bug (it sometimes showed the water bottle crafting window).

Intro mission death — now if you die during the intro, you’ll just respawn at the start instead of restarting the whole game.

Rendering tweaks for screen tearing issues — I made some improvements, but since I can’t reproduce this bug on my setup, I’d really appreciate if someone who had this issue could test and let me know if it’s better now. (IMPORTANT !!!)



If you will break any game settings and wont be able to restore defaults, you can try this temporary fix: Delete Settings.sav file from C:\\Users\\YOURUSERNAME\\AppData\\Local\\OI_World\\Saved\\SaveGames



What’s Next

I read all your comments and reviews — thank you again for taking the time to share your thoughts!

Sorry if I don’t always reply fast, but I’m doing my best to keep up.

Based on your feedback, here are a few things I’m already working on for upcoming updates:

Improve gamepad support and add gamepad key icons (Xbox & PlayStation)

Better saving system — maybe autosave or a way to build your own tent to save anywhere

Add Italian language and fix Chinese (it works, but store page says it’s not supported)

Improve loot drops from enemies

Improve quick weapon/item switching — possibly with assignable quick slots or a radial menu

Add a VSync and Fullscreen Windowed (Borderless) on/off option

...and more!

Check out the roadmap for more info about future plans.

This is just the beginning

This is only the start — with your feedback and support, we can make this game much better together. Thanks again for being part of this journey!