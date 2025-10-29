Patch v0.8.1: Speed improvements, intensity rework and polish

Changes

Speed up the Running sections, and changed the Running animation to a sprinting-type one, to greatly enhance the feeling of speed



Track intensity detection rework



Slow-mo jumps detection rework



Improved multiple existing animations to be smoother (especially the looping "held" ones)



Modified the "Held Note" ground indicator



Improved the size of ground indicators to match the new speeds (and visibility)



Slightly speed up Jogging and Flying speed (by about 5%)



Bug Fixes

Updated the internal Unity engine to version 2019.4.41f1 for security purposes



The "Heart Filling Up" sound effect at the end of a track now correctly uses the UI volume slider



This patch introduces a change to significantly speed up the "Running" (yellow) intensity, plus a complete rework of the algorithms for intensity detection, as well as slow-motion jumps placement.The feeling of speed of the "Running" mode has been greatly improved to feel like the old "sprint" mode instead, with a new animation and faster speed! It now offers a much better contrast between Jogging and Flying.I wasn't entirely satisfied with the current detection of music intensity (corresponding to Melody's various movement modes) and this complete algorithm rework should be more faithful to the human perception of the energy of a music track at any given moment.Of course with only 4 different modes (walking, jogging, running and flying) it won't always be perfect, but I'm much happier with this version!As for slow-mo jumps, it has always been my favorite feature of the Melody's Escape franchise, and while the first game had way too little of them, I had overcorrected course for the second instalment, and it would sometimes generate them in instances where it felt out place.Long volume fade-outs at the end of a song could also sometimes be misrepresented with a slow-mo jump instead of a smooth animation transition.Slow-mo jumps placement has been reworked, and now feel more appropriate while still keeping their epic feeling! It also fixes some cases of jumps that were not correctly detected.Please join ouror theto share your feedback about this new patch!