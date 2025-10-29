Fixed loadout cards and emotes not being brought into the game in some cases
Fixed player traps not being placed in the right location in some cases
Fixed game over cutscene not playing if the last alive played was wounded during the gathering
Prevent player movement while placing a trap.
Fixed players getting stuck while moving between sections
Players don’t get stuck if they kill the Wolfhound while already Corrupted
Dancer always chases her last target again
Fixes to Fight UI, in particular what text shows, and the Monster vs Player title
