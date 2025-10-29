 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20593568 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed loadout cards and emotes not being brought into the game in some cases

  • Fixed player traps not being placed in the right location in some cases

  • Fixed game over cutscene not playing if the last alive played was wounded during the gathering

  • Prevent player movement while placing a trap.

  • Fixed players getting stuck while moving between sections

  • Players don’t get stuck if they kill the Wolfhound while already Corrupted

  • Dancer always chases her last target again

  • Fixes to Fight UI, in particular what text shows, and the Monster vs Player title

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1724031
Windows Depot 1724032
