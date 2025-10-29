Hello Deathliverers!

We continue to improve the game's balance, and today we're also tackling quality of life issues!

A new tab has been added to the options, which will allow you to remove camera bobbing and invert the mouse's Y axis, among other things!

The city has also undergone some minor tweaks, with billboards, tags, clocks, and other features designed to help you find your way around and better understand the game's concepts!

Another announcement:

The game is now Steam Deck Verified! Deliver pizzas anywhere, even to another pizzeria!

That said, we know the game has some performance issue and we will be focusing on optimization in the coming days.

Here is the list of changes and new features:

Balancing:

Change ghouls alert animations too make them more understandable,

Prevent Plumber from touching you when you are behind a wall,

Add clocks around town, above city maps,

Ghouls walk faster,

Changed the possible spawn locations of a mascot near the emergency area,

QOL:

Option to disable camera bobbing,

Option to invert mouse position,

Zoom in and out spectator camera (will be even more useful when we implement spectator camera see through walls),

Added more city maps located in the city (4 -> 8),

Added tags that provide information on how to use items and monster behavior. They are scattered throughout the city.,

Added billboards in the city,

Enlarged lockers (so you don't get stuck in them anymore),

Graphics :

Ghouls now have ears,

Bug:

Correction bills taken by scientists when in players hand,

Fixed certain colliders and texture issues in blocks,

We have made the decision to add some feature before having the translation for it in every languages, we thought it would be more important to have the feature quickly than having it in every language. It should be fix before the end of the week, sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you for all the new comments and feedback we've received! We'll keep doing our best!