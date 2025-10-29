Hi everyone, the remaster hotfix 6 is now available,

Here's the list:

added a WASD axis option to assign different options to WASD when in mkb mode.

added a 'green district' to westgate

added a 'stone district' to port remit

changed that under mkb controls the fast travel on the map is LMB based and more button-ey

fixed crabton not appearing, chapter 1 finale not ending.

added missing voices

tuned the sunset colors a bit

So the WASD and mouse button changes are actually some of the last changes to the MKB that have been made. Any player should be able to recreate the "legacy" mkb controller systems, except the flying turret option, tho a hybrid of that is now possible. Basically you can set core flight controls to WASD (and then have to rely on E+wasd to do acrobatics) or the acrobatics. That way you can have a WASD for motion control setup, the mouse will also steer the bird, but if you remain in the middle dead zone of semi-fixed gun arc, then it's basically WASD + mouselook-esque.



All in all that brings the MKB up to something a bit more flexible, probably not perfect but more in line with what can be expected.



I also added the rest of the voice acting, this time it has been done on a shoestring budget, so some of the procedural sidemissions won't be voiced in-play, but most of the town npcs are now voiced, giving a much better quality feel. I've had to change genders on a few characters in order to accomadate the actors that were available, so let me know if I messed up a NPC. ;)





There are also a few bits of extra worldbuilding, cuz I tend to use that to wind down and relax. :)



Westgate got a district made of the greenstone, similar to a few temples I put up in Imperial cities. This is a bit more commercial with a SquidBelly Mercenary Company also being housed there.



Port Remit was a bit small, so i added a small stonequarry on an island, I might expand it a bit more cuz I love Port Remit.



Alright everything from now on is likely to be bugs and pressing Issues, so do keep reporting.

Cheerio,

Tomas