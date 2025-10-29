 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC The Outer Worlds 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20593523 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:26:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.4.0 - The Moon

Chase after cheese in low-gravity on the Moon!

Changes:

-Added new Moon map

-Added new Skeleton skin

-Improved lighting

-Improved map shuffling

-Skin previews now rotatable

-Item prices now displayed in local currency

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809441
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809443
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link