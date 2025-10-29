 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC The Outer Worlds 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20593420 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey gang, I have been tinkering away on Orgynizer, trying my best to optimize the puzzle creation experience, while hunting down some strange and rogue bugs.

I hope you can feel the difference when the puzzle is being generated, and I still have a lot of areas I can now improve.

New in version **v.2.23.1**:
+ Custom play mode is now more stable, more settings to come.
+ Cleaned out a lot of gunk! So puzzle generation should now be smoother.
+ Fixed some bugs that caused retries, which should reduce the retries per level.
+ Some mechanics are now less "spammy" and only write guest demands if they are of mechanical interest.
+ Stronger internal tools for future optimization hunting.
+ Stronger seed systems for RNG testing.
+ Random tweaks and twinkies.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1114381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link