Hey gang, I have been tinkering away on Orgynizer, trying my best to optimize the puzzle creation experience, while hunting down some strange and rogue bugs.



I hope you can feel the difference when the puzzle is being generated, and I still have a lot of areas I can now improve.



New in version **v.2.23.1**:

+ Custom play mode is now more stable, more settings to come.

+ Cleaned out a lot of gunk! So puzzle generation should now be smoother.

+ Fixed some bugs that caused retries, which should reduce the retries per level.

+ Some mechanics are now less "spammy" and only write guest demands if they are of mechanical interest.

+ Stronger internal tools for future optimization hunting.

+ Stronger seed systems for RNG testing.

+ Random tweaks and twinkies.