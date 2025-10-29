Hey gang, I have been tinkering away on Orgynizer, trying my best to optimize the puzzle creation experience, while hunting down some strange and rogue bugs.
I hope you can feel the difference when the puzzle is being generated, and I still have a lot of areas I can now improve.
New in version **v.2.23.1**:
+ Custom play mode is now more stable, more settings to come.
+ Cleaned out a lot of gunk! So puzzle generation should now be smoother.
+ Fixed some bugs that caused retries, which should reduce the retries per level.
+ Some mechanics are now less "spammy" and only write guest demands if they are of mechanical interest.
+ Stronger internal tools for future optimization hunting.
+ Stronger seed systems for RNG testing.
+ Random tweaks and twinkies.
Tweaks and Squeaks! Optimizing orgies we are.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1114381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update