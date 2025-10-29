• You can save the game now! Well, you automatically save the game now, so you don’t need to do anything. Games save in both singleplayer and multiplayer. While in multiplayer, once you’re associated with a town, you can always return to that town whenever you want, regardless of when other people are playing. It’s all hosted in the cloud for you (you’re welcome)

• Invite friends to your MP games directly from the Steam Overlay. No more fiddly IP addresses and hosting. (They do need to be whitelisted in the playtest first tho’).

• The firsts of character create are in. You can name yourself (no more Default Devon), choose your voice pitch, and name your Town.

• Equipment loadouts are in! D-pad left or L to open up the equipment screen and change your equipment.

• Treasure chests can be found out in the wild. They drop a bunch of random stuff, so have fun crafting with and using these things.

• Mining works now by holding down the attack button AFTER all mobs have been cleared from a room. No more cheesing off to mine while your friends do all the hard work. You do still need to select the pickaxe you want to use from your toolbar first (you’ll eventually have more than one option….).

• Bushes only need a single interact to harvest. Shake it.

• Attack combo chains are in. Now the more time you hit and connect, the more damage you get (up to a point, per weapon type). The attack button can be held down to initiate a charge attack. Play around with different combinations of attacks, charges, and dashes to find new attack chain combos to do more damage.

• Simple storage is in. Everyone can find a chest located in the town center just north of Maxim. Stop dropping your items on the ground.

• LOOOOTS of bug fixes around how quests behave in MP. You should hopefully find that it’s a lot more stable and less wonky.

• Balance tweaks on monsters and character stats. Character runs a smidge faster now too.

• Lots of tweaks to procedural maps. There’s some new stuff in there to discover too.

• Weather effects have started to go in (they don’t do much…yet). But enjoy the rain and fog.

• Audio remixed slightly. Combat music now actually plays as well. Oooo.

• Town progression quests are pulled out to their own section in the journal and always sort to the top.

• Fixed a bad memory leak. It was bad.

• Lots of other smaller bug fixes.

