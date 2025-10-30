Hello everyone! We're releasing a quick update today to address some issues reported to us since the release of 1.18.0 on Tuesday. We are currently working on a more substantial update to address more outstanding issues, but we believe it is important to push fixes for these particular issues as soon as possible.



We're also aware of an issue regarding renaming titles in the current live version of the game. We have a fix for this problem, which will be deployed in an update coming next week.









Update 1.18.0.1 Changelog​

Bugfixes​

Corrected the Song dynasty ruler in 1178 and fixed various genealogical irregularities in the ruling Zhao dynasty's ancestry.

Fixed the flavorization of Korean rulers defaulting to inappropriate fallbacks.

Temple Citadel Holdings can now be upgraded by non-Mandala rulers.

Fixed some Korean heritages not being able to use the “Unite the Husamgeuk” decision.

Fixed a rare startup crash relating to story cycles.

Made the default candidates of the Meritocratic Regent Succession the same as for the Japanese Regency succession form, this makes the close family of the top ruler valid candidates.

Fixed a game over caused by combining the Game Rule “Player Administrative Realms - Always” with playing the Japanese Ten'no.

Fixed Shi Miyuan having the wrong gender.

The Byzantine emperor will no longer stand holding a Hu in one of the budget events.

Fixed a crash that happened on the conclusion screen of an activity if it was being kept open fairly long.

Fixed a crash that can happen if you opened both the catalyst and participation windows of different sub-regions in the Silk Road situation window.

Game Balance​