Hello everyone! We're releasing a quick update today to address some issues reported to us since the release of 1.18.0 on Tuesday. We are currently working on a more substantial update to address more outstanding issues, but we believe it is important to push fixes for these particular issues as soon as possible.
We're also aware of an issue regarding renaming titles in the current live version of the game. We have a fix for this problem, which will be deployed in an update coming next week.
Update 1.18.0.1 Changelog
Bugfixes
Corrected the Song dynasty ruler in 1178 and fixed various genealogical irregularities in the ruling Zhao dynasty's ancestry.
Fixed the flavorization of Korean rulers defaulting to inappropriate fallbacks.
Temple Citadel Holdings can now be upgraded by non-Mandala rulers.
Fixed some Korean heritages not being able to use the “Unite the Husamgeuk” decision.
Fixed a rare startup crash relating to story cycles.
Made the default candidates of the Meritocratic Regent Succession the same as for the Japanese Regency succession form, this makes the close family of the top ruler valid candidates.
Fixed a game over caused by combining the Game Rule “Player Administrative Realms - Always” with playing the Japanese Ten'no.
Fixed Shi Miyuan having the wrong gender.
The Byzantine emperor will no longer stand holding a Hu in one of the budget events.
Fixed a crash that happened on the conclusion screen of an activity if it was being kept open fairly long.
Fixed a crash that can happen if you opened both the catalyst and participation windows of different sub-regions in the Silk Road situation window.
Game Balance
Balanced Duke-tier income a bit down in bureaucratic governments (Admin/Celestial/Meritocratic), and Kingdom-tier a bit up, so it’s (almost) always a good upgrade.
When an Escalated Peasant Faction resolves, the involved Counties will no longer immediately form another one and the peasants will stay pacified for a while.
Tweaked/added modifiers for having an existing Escalated faction, so that the Counties don't flip-flop between that faction and Populist faction, and to no longer create the faction and disband it immediately.
Added a catalyst for the Dynastic Cycle to force Emperors who hold less than 30% of the de-jure Hegemony into the Division Era, similar to losing the Mandate of Heaven (it is better for China to reform stronger, rather than to persist as a small scattered realm).
Made the Dynastic Cycle ticking catalyst for holding less than 50% of China a bit stronger.
Made AI rulers less likely to use the Hegemonic Consolidation CB, if they are not involved in the Dynastic Cycle situation, or culturally related to the Dynastic Cycle. If they have an aggressive AI archetype or are a conqueror, they have a higher chance.
Changed files in this update