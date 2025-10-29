 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20593364
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed performance issues with the Chimes when playing in multiplayer
- Fixed Vigilante’s Bow Blessing Rapid Fire description in non-English languages
- Fixed an issue where Lugh’s Blessing Gilded Armor would still deduct gold even if the attack dealt no damage
- Fixed an issue where foes would not drop gold when they were supposed to, or vice versa
- Fixed a hang where, after beating Morgana in a multiplayer lobby, clients could be stuck in a loading screen
- Fixed a bug where, if exiting to the main menu the game during specific paragon animations, the game would crash
- Fixed an issue where players could acquire more than 5 resurrection tokens
- Fixed an issue where controls would be locked after using Venomous Demise
- Venomous Demise now tracks to the closest enemy when you initiate the cast on controller
- Fixed an issue that could cause blessings to become misaligned on the reward UI
- Fixed an issue where the Blessing Swap Fountain would not have increased rarity on the exchanged blessings while the player had Cliona’s Fate Weaver Blessing, despite only showing two options
- Fixed a bug that could cause player models to not render when killing foes with an certain Ultimates, while using the Badb Blessing Into the Night
- Fixed a bug where, sometimes, the player could lose all of their Evasion chance

