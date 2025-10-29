 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20593263
Update notes via Steam Community

Archtower v0.6.10.0 build is ready!

Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.10.0 Patchnotes:

WHAT'S NEW

-For Alpha and Demo-

  • The maximum clan level has been increased to 85

-Only for Alpha-

  • New quests in the Clan Hall after beating Act 4

  • New quest locations

  • New music track

  • Now you can build Stone Walls in the Clan Domain through quests

  • The maximum hero level has been increased to 22

  • The third bracelet slot is available at level 21

  • At level 21, the next grade of healing and skill resource pots is available

  • Added an alternative set of level 20 equipment for Act 5 (rare quality and below)

  • Added level 22 equipment for Act 5 (rare quality and below, currently only available from rare merchant)

  • New power crystal “Psychoblast” (drops from the mini-boss at 13-3)

  • New power crystal “Frost Trap” (drops from small chests in Act 4)

  • 2 new achievements

CHANGES

-For Alpha and Demo-

  • Rebalanced the chances of getting healing and skill resource pots

  • Optimized the code for generating power crystal descriptions (old crystals can be repaired by talking to the Tower Attendant)

  • Added the ability to delete your saves in the extra settings

  • In Act 1, the merchant now sells second-level items earlier

  • Other minor changes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Potion bottles for Rage have been repainted so they are not misidentified as healing potions

  • In one of the older quest locations, textures have been replaced with new ones, as in the new quest locations

  • Achievements for the number of classes unlocked - crystals are awarded as a reward instead of gold

  • In some dialogues, NPCs refer to the subclass instead of the class if the subclass is selected

  • Small chests in Act 4 in the loot list now contain 6 crystals (previously 5)

  • Other minor changes

FIXES

-Only for Demo-

  • Fixed a bug, removed notification about the limit of helper crystals when reactivating them (already fixed with a hotfix for the alpha build)

-For Alpha and Demo-

  • Some edits and renames in localization texts

  • Fixed bugs in the dialogue with the first character in the Intro

  • Game pad sticks now do not work in keyboard mode (to avoid unexpected cursor and character movements when a game pad is connected but not in use)

  • The quest to return the lands, the mini-map correctly displays the open passage in the fence, and the gate at the entrance to the estate is displayed

  • Other minor fixes

-Only for Alpha-

  • When buying/selling quest items, the quest status is updated at the NPC in the same location as the player

  • Fixed a crash when trying to select a subclass with the shop/storage window, or other similar windows open

  • The availability of ultimate skill upgrades was sometimes displayed incorrectly in the skills window

  • Fixed minor bugs when displaying quests in the log

  • Some trap skills did not work correctly when set up in contact with bosses

  • Other minor fixes

