Archtower v0.6.10.0 build is ready!
Free Demo updated as well.
v0.6.10.0 Patchnotes:
WHAT'S NEW
-For Alpha and Demo-
The maximum clan level has been increased to 85
-Only for Alpha-
New quests in the Clan Hall after beating Act 4
New quest locations
New music track
Now you can build Stone Walls in the Clan Domain through quests
The maximum hero level has been increased to 22
The third bracelet slot is available at level 21
At level 21, the next grade of healing and skill resource pots is available
Added an alternative set of level 20 equipment for Act 5 (rare quality and below)
Added level 22 equipment for Act 5 (rare quality and below, currently only available from rare merchant)
New power crystal “Psychoblast” (drops from the mini-boss at 13-3)
New power crystal “Frost Trap” (drops from small chests in Act 4)
2 new achievements
CHANGES
-For Alpha and Demo-
Rebalanced the chances of getting healing and skill resource pots
Optimized the code for generating power crystal descriptions (old crystals can be repaired by talking to the Tower Attendant)
Added the ability to delete your saves in the extra settings
In Act 1, the merchant now sells second-level items earlier
Other minor changes
-Only for Alpha-
Potion bottles for Rage have been repainted so they are not misidentified as healing potions
In one of the older quest locations, textures have been replaced with new ones, as in the new quest locations
Achievements for the number of classes unlocked - crystals are awarded as a reward instead of gold
In some dialogues, NPCs refer to the subclass instead of the class if the subclass is selected
Small chests in Act 4 in the loot list now contain 6 crystals (previously 5)
Other minor changes
FIXES
-Only for Demo-
Fixed a bug, removed notification about the limit of helper crystals when reactivating them (already fixed with a hotfix for the alpha build)
-For Alpha and Demo-
Some edits and renames in localization texts
Fixed bugs in the dialogue with the first character in the Intro
Game pad sticks now do not work in keyboard mode (to avoid unexpected cursor and character movements when a game pad is connected but not in use)
The quest to return the lands, the mini-map correctly displays the open passage in the fence, and the gate at the entrance to the estate is displayed
Other minor fixes
-Only for Alpha-
When buying/selling quest items, the quest status is updated at the NPC in the same location as the player
Fixed a crash when trying to select a subclass with the shop/storage window, or other similar windows open
The availability of ultimate skill upgrades was sometimes displayed incorrectly in the skills window
Fixed minor bugs when displaying quests in the log
Some trap skills did not work correctly when set up in contact with bosses
Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update