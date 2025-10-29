Archtower v0.6.10.0 build is ready!

Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.10.0 Patchnotes:

-For Alpha and Demo-

The maximum clan level has been increased to 85

-Only for Alpha-

New quests in the Clan Hall after beating Act 4

New quest locations

New music track

Now you can build Stone Walls in the Clan Domain through quests

The maximum hero level has been increased to 22

The third bracelet slot is available at level 21

At level 21, the next grade of healing and skill resource pots is available

Added an alternative set of level 20 equipment for Act 5 (rare quality and below)

Added level 22 equipment for Act 5 (rare quality and below, currently only available from rare merchant)

New power crystal “Psychoblast” (drops from the mini-boss at 13-3)

New power crystal “Frost Trap” (drops from small chests in Act 4)