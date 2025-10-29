Copied from Discord;

------

# New PERSONAL MONEY BLIMP

Spawn your **own** money blimp.

- When destroyed the SPAWNER will receive the value (Currently Blimp Level * 1 Million).

- All other players will receive 1% (Subject to change upon feedback)

- Blimps have the same HP as they have Gold, plus an extra 10% armour.

- You can spawn your blimp once an hour regardless of success.

Currently there is no way to increase your blimp level. I haven't decided if I want this to be a Discord/Website/In-Game feature. I was originally going to make it increase automatically with kills but I don't think this is what I want to do as you will never be able to lower your blimp level.

Awaiting feedback.

~ Ayrton

------



Pumpkin Skin Twitch Drop ends in 2 days!

