 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC The Outer Worlds 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20593203 Edited 29 October 2025 – 16:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Copied from Discord;
------
# New PERSONAL MONEY BLIMP

Spawn your **own** money blimp.

- When destroyed the SPAWNER will receive the value (Currently Blimp Level * 1 Million).

- All other players will receive 1% (Subject to change upon feedback)

- Blimps have the same HP as they have Gold, plus an extra 10% armour.

- You can spawn your blimp once an hour regardless of success.

Currently there is no way to increase your blimp level. I haven't decided if I want this to be a Discord/Website/In-Game feature. I was originally going to make it increase automatically with kills but I don't think this is what I want to do as you will never be able to lower your blimp level.

Awaiting feedback.

~ Ayrton
------

Pumpkin Skin Twitch Drop ends in 2 days!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3060851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link