29 October 2025 Build 20593200 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix for arcane bell, brittlebark blessing, featherweight armor, prickly pumpkin, blackbriar gauntlet, citrine ring

Changed 0 / 1 crown for accepting / declining champion challenge to 1 / 2 crowns.

Changed files in this update

