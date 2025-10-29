 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20593103 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re thrilled to announce an early access launch of the game on Steam! Long preparations were worth it: now you’re not limited by needing your mobile device, and can fight with your friends in exciting battles on PC as well!

Now the Arena is not only the best mobile fighting game, but is also a part of the huge PC gaming community!

PC version’s features:

  • Unified Nekki ID — your progress is synchronized across your PC and mobile devices;

  • Local multiplayer — play with your friends and family on one screen;

  • Improved gamepad and keyboard controls — we’ve refined in-game controls and UI navigation for gamepads, and you can customize your keyboard binds in the game’s settings.

Known bugs and problems:

  • Your cursor may disappear on the matchmaking screen (it actually just becomes invisible) – we’ve already fixed this bug and will roll out the fix soon;

  • We’ve received player reports about issues with the sound in the closed beta and are currently looking into them.

How to correctly connect Nekki ID and log in with your mobile version’s progress: 

We’ve prepared a detailed step-by-step guide in Helpshift.

Nekki ID synchronization troubleshooting:

When logging in the PC version a new account was created despite using the “Nekki ID” button upon opening the game for the first time. How to fix this issue: 

  • Go to PC version’s in-game settings, open the “Account” tab and press the orange “Disconnect” button;

  • Open the game’s mobile version, go to in-game settings, open the “Account” tab, press the orange “Connect” button and choose “Email”;

  • Go back to PC version’s in-game settings, open the “Account” tab and press the orange “Connect” button;

  • Choose the account that needs to be synchronized with your PC version in the tab that was opened.

If you’ve found a bug or simply want to share your experience with the game, message us in our Discord server while using the PC prefix.

📩 Discord: discord.gg/shadowfight

📩 Reddit: reddit.com/r/ShadowFightArena

📩 Facebook: facebook.com/shadowfightarena

📩 X (Twitter): twitter.com/SFArenaGame

