We’ve just released a small but important update for Undying Flower. This patch includes the latest Unity engine security fix (October 2025) and a minor visual bug fix.
We’re also quietly cooking something new for our next game 👀
Please keep following Calcatz’s journey on Twitter and other socials!
🎃 Enjoy your Halloween by playing and sharing Undying Flower on Steam during the Scream Fest.
She’s still waiting.
Undying Flower v1.2.1
🛠 Fixes:
Feel free to let us know if you encounter any other issues. We have a pinned post in our game discussion page for bug reporting and troubleshooting page that you may want to check out. You can also report a bug through our Discord server.
🌟How You Can Support Us
- If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam!
Reviews have a massive impact on indie games. We'd love to hear about your experience, feedback, and reactions.
- Share them on social media and spread the word to your family and closest friends. Every bit of share or casual discussion helps more players discover our game through word of mouth.
- Join our community in Discord to get to know each other and perhaps to discover our next journey.
- Follow us on our Twitter and other socials, and be sure to follow the game to stay up to date with our future news!
Changed files in this update