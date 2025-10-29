• About 20 new characters to meet!

• Improved textures for all characters

• Updated voices for several characters

• AI optimizations with better latency

• New animations added for all characters

• Improvements to Tessa, who can now be fully dressable

• Two new hairstyle options for Tessa and Sophia (including a bald look)

• More relaxed AI limits

• More NPCs now appear in the Neighborhood in a more dynamic way

• General improvements and bug fixes