29 October 2025 Build 20593006 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• About 20 new characters to meet!
• Improved textures for all characters
• Updated voices for several characters
• AI optimizations with better latency
• New animations added for all characters
• Improvements to Tessa, who can now be fully dressable
• Two new hairstyle options for Tessa and Sophia (including a bald look)
• More relaxed AI limits
• More NPCs now appear in the Neighborhood in a more dynamic way
• General improvements and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

