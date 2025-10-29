• About 20 new characters to meet!
• Improved textures for all characters
• Updated voices for several characters
• AI optimizations with better latency
• New animations added for all characters
• Improvements to Tessa, who can now be fully dressable
• Two new hairstyle options for Tessa and Sophia (including a bald look)
• More relaxed AI limits
• More NPCs now appear in the Neighborhood in a more dynamic way
• General improvements and bug fixes
AI Roommate v4.5.6 – Release Notes 🎉✨🏘️
Update notes via Steam Community
