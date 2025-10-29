- Fixed a bug where the event reward might not unlock. Players affected by this issue need to turn in one more pumpkin.
- Fixed a bug where the energy rifle could malfunction near cultists.
- Fixed several AI-2 related bugs: inability to put the syringe back, inability to pick the syringe up from the floor, and incorrect grab indicator.
- The bolt/slide now automatically releases from the hand if the weapon is no longer being held.
- Added a bit more sound variety for the Bear.
- Adjusted bandit ragdoll parameters - they should now feel heavier and more realistic.
0.7.2.1 Hotfix
