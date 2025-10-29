 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC The Outer Worlds 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20592831 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimisation and Performance

  • General game optimisation to improve stability and performance across all systems.

Gameplay and Environment

  • Fixed a bug where the player could interact with the debit card through the wall when entering the service tunnel.

  • The service tunnel entrance is now unlocked during gameplay prior to watching the CCTV cutscene, ensuring smoother progression.

  • Fixed a visual shadow glitch caused by lighting above the CCTV room door.

User Interface and Case Board

  • Fixed a bug where buttons in evidence inspection were reverting to an old font rather than using the updated referenced font.

  • Investigation Mode controls are now hidden when entering camera mode to prevent UI overlap.

  • Evidence that requires analysis now pulses in the evidence list, making it easier to identify at a glance.

  • Ensured subtitles always remain on the top UI layer and cannot be obscured by other interface elements.

  • Fixed an input bug in the Case Board where toggling directories required clicking before scrolling would work again.

  • Modified Case Board directory toggles to also remove the background blur when opened.

  • Fixed a bug where items placed on the Case Board would not reappear after closing and reopening it until something new was added.

  • Fixed an issue where newly added items were not being placed in the centre of the Case Board as intended.

  • Fixed a bug where placing an item on the Case Board would cause previously placed items to shuffle positions.

Audio and Music

  • Added a fade effect to audio when skipping dialogue for smoother transitions.

  • Updated the Case Board background music to use the minigame track for a more cohesive tone.

  • Fixed a bug where the wrong subtitle line would play after completing the fingerprint minigame.

Minigames

  • Removed a duplicate icon from the chemical analysis minigame.

  • Removed an icon in the chemical analysis minigame that too closely resembled another for better visual clarity.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2284721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link