Optimisation and Performance
General game optimisation to improve stability and performance across all systems.
Gameplay and Environment
Fixed a bug where the player could interact with the debit card through the wall when entering the service tunnel.
The service tunnel entrance is now unlocked during gameplay prior to watching the CCTV cutscene, ensuring smoother progression.
Fixed a visual shadow glitch caused by lighting above the CCTV room door.
User Interface and Case Board
Fixed a bug where buttons in evidence inspection were reverting to an old font rather than using the updated referenced font.
Investigation Mode controls are now hidden when entering camera mode to prevent UI overlap.
Evidence that requires analysis now pulses in the evidence list, making it easier to identify at a glance.
Ensured subtitles always remain on the top UI layer and cannot be obscured by other interface elements.
Fixed an input bug in the Case Board where toggling directories required clicking before scrolling would work again.
Modified Case Board directory toggles to also remove the background blur when opened.
Fixed a bug where items placed on the Case Board would not reappear after closing and reopening it until something new was added.
Fixed an issue where newly added items were not being placed in the centre of the Case Board as intended.
Fixed a bug where placing an item on the Case Board would cause previously placed items to shuffle positions.
Audio and Music
Added a fade effect to audio when skipping dialogue for smoother transitions.
Updated the Case Board background music to use the minigame track for a more cohesive tone.
Fixed a bug where the wrong subtitle line would play after completing the fingerprint minigame.
Minigames
Removed a duplicate icon from the chemical analysis minigame.
Removed an icon in the chemical analysis minigame that too closely resembled another for better visual clarity.
