 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC The Outer Worlds 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20592822 Edited 29 October 2025 – 16:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our second major update has landed! Experience a livelier world with female ground crew, a full health system for NPCs with injury, aid and recovery behaviors, and new props that let you build hospitals on your base.

New Features:

  • Health & Injury for crewmembers

    • All crew members now have health and a health bar

    • Health can be improved by training endurance (air crew only for now)

    • Crew members can become injured and heavily injured

      • Injured crew members are limited in their possible tasks.

      • Heavily injured crew members are unable to act and slowly bleed out.

  • Health Recovery & Aid through doctors and nurses

    • Crewmembers naturally recover HP while sleeping in beds

    • Injured crewmembers can rest in sickbeds to recover faster

    • Nurses and doctors can aid crew in sickbeds to recover faster

      • This aid task is sped up by simple and strong medicine

      • Medical personnel can also stabilize heavily injured crewmembers

  • Several Health Recovery Objects to build a recovery station

    • Sickbed - Faster recovery while resting

    • Medicine Cabinet - Increases effectiveness of aid with a boost to patients energy

    • Night table - Improves patients confidence while recovering

    • Blood Pack Rack - Reduced energy loss while recovering

    • Divider Curtains - Give patients more privacy

    • Handwash Bowl - Increased confidence in treatment

    • Plus some decorative items who might get later uses.

  • Female crew members from the W.A.A.F

    • New female models and uniforms from the Women's Auxiliary Air Force

    • 20% chance that recruits through the hire menu are from the W.A.A.F

Improvements:

  • Large improvement in loading times across all versions

    • This should solve problems of silicone Macs and large base files.

  • New detail view for the status of used training items

  • New shipment options

    • You can get Military Construction parts shipped to repair AA guns

    • You can get Beans and Tomato Seeds for your garden plots.

  • Herbs are now regrowing plants

  • Simple Medicine and Strong Medicine don't degrade when properly stored.

  • Over 30 new events that can hurt crew on daily tasks

  • Added new “Did you know” tips in the loading screens

  • The garden menu will now display the growth time of your crops

  • New particle effects on several training assets

Other fixes and changes:

  • Fixed several issues of headgear and hair clipping

  • Crew will not mourn in front of empty graves anymore

  • Fixed an issue of carpets occupying wrong tiles

  • Fixed an issue where using the destroy tool switched the texture of walls

  • Destruction of resource piles now produces rubble, not trash

  • Fixed an issue where destroyed ammo piles created thousands of trash

  • Fixed several instances of overflowing text in localisations

  • Fixed several problems with the damage shader on certain UVs

  • Fixed an issue of planned flags being invisible from one side

  • Fixed an issue of collapse animations replaying on load for collapsed people

  • Improved the mouseover collision for wall objects

  • Fixed a fatal issue when tooltiping over dead characters

  • Fixed an issue of characters eyes not closing anymore during sleep

Issues we are currently working on:

  • We are currently working on an improved damage system for bombs and roofs which should feel better.

  • We are creating more events that can happen around injuries so stay tuned for those.

  • We are implementing a limit on how much ammo you will get shipped from HQ to your base if you don't need it.

  • We are looking into a possibility to show characters HP also in the crew management screen

Please note that due to the new systems that are getting added with this Major Update, older saves may not work as intended. We recommend starting a new game to make sure you don't get any unexpected issues.

Thank you!

Thank you for all your reports and feedback. We can't wait to hear what you think about the new features!

If you haven't already, please leave a review here on Steam. Reviews help guide new players and grow the game. They help us to push forward with more improvements and updates for the future of GROUND OF ACES.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2308692
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2308693
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2308694
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2308695
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2308696
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2308697
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link