Our second major update has landed! Experience a livelier world with female ground crew, a full health system for NPCs with injury, aid and recovery behaviors, and new props that let you build hospitals on your base.

New Features:

Health & Injury for crewmembers All crew members now have health and a health bar Health can be improved by training endurance (air crew only for now) Crew members can become injured and heavily injured Injured crew members are limited in their possible tasks. Heavily injured crew members are unable to act and slowly bleed out.

Health Recovery & Aid through doctors and nurses Crewmembers naturally recover HP while sleeping in beds Injured crewmembers can rest in sickbeds to recover faster Nurses and doctors can aid crew in sickbeds to recover faster This aid task is sped up by simple and strong medicine Medical personnel can also stabilize heavily injured crewmembers

Several Health Recovery Objects to build a recovery station Sickbed - Faster recovery while resting Medicine Cabinet - Increases effectiveness of aid with a boost to patients energy Night table - Improves patients confidence while recovering Blood Pack Rack - Reduced energy loss while recovering Divider Curtains - Give patients more privacy Handwash Bowl - Increased confidence in treatment Plus some decorative items who might get later uses.

Female crew members from the W.A.A.F New female models and uniforms from the Women's Auxiliary Air Force 20% chance that recruits through the hire menu are from the W.A.A.F



Improvements:

Large improvement in loading times across all versions This should solve problems of silicone Macs and large base files.

New detail view for the status of used training items

New shipment options You can get Military Construction parts shipped to repair AA guns You can get Beans and Tomato Seeds for your garden plots.

Herbs are now regrowing plants

Simple Medicine and Strong Medicine don't degrade when properly stored.

Over 30 new events that can hurt crew on daily tasks

Added new “Did you know” tips in the loading screens

The garden menu will now display the growth time of your crops

New particle effects on several training assets

Other fixes and changes:

Fixed several issues of headgear and hair clipping

Crew will not mourn in front of empty graves anymore

Fixed an issue of carpets occupying wrong tiles

Fixed an issue where using the destroy tool switched the texture of walls

Destruction of resource piles now produces rubble, not trash

Fixed an issue where destroyed ammo piles created thousands of trash

Fixed several instances of overflowing text in localisations

Fixed several problems with the damage shader on certain UVs

Fixed an issue of planned flags being invisible from one side

Fixed an issue of collapse animations replaying on load for collapsed people

Improved the mouseover collision for wall objects

Fixed a fatal issue when tooltiping over dead characters

Fixed an issue of characters eyes not closing anymore during sleep

Issues we are currently working on:

We are currently working on an improved damage system for bombs and roofs which should feel better.

We are creating more events that can happen around injuries so stay tuned for those.

We are implementing a limit on how much ammo you will get shipped from HQ to your base if you don't need it.

We are looking into a possibility to show characters HP also in the crew management screen

Please note that due to the new systems that are getting added with this Major Update, older saves may not work as intended. We recommend starting a new game to make sure you don't get any unexpected issues.

Thank you!

Thank you for all your reports and feedback. We can't wait to hear what you think about the new features!

If you haven't already, please leave a review here on Steam. Reviews help guide new players and grow the game. They help us to push forward with more improvements and updates for the future of GROUND OF ACES.