Hey everyone, we've spent almost a year working on Ultimate Theater Simulator so we're very excited to finally release it to everyone. In about 2 hours, we'll release the full game on Steam and send out an announcement so you know when it's available, make sure your notifications are enabled! Until then, we've been working hard behind the scenes and we're ready for our next update. This update includes some Halloween decor, general game polish, & bug fixes. Check out the change log below.
v1.2.4 Change Log:
Additions/Changes
Added Halloween Decor.
Added Heating Tray allowing you to pre-prepare hot foods and have the customer pick it up instead of handing it to them.
Added Menu option to bring Demo save files to Full game.
Bills will now increase based on theater upgrades.
Balanced theater expansion levels & costs.
QOL: You can now right click to go back a camera in the Camera TV.
QOL: Increased ragdoll body grabbing distance.
You can now hold right click on a shelf price object to clear the shelf item.
Added some polish when adding items to cart.
Fixes
Fixed workers were getting stuck in each other when working.
Fixed customers stacking in seats. (at least I'm pretty sure I did, let me know if this pops up again)
Fixed issue with bathroom stall door not opening.
Fixed issues with Security not kicking out customers on their phones.
Fixed issue with one theater room light not turning off when movie is playing.
Fixed rare issue with container items ghosting.
Fixed LED lights were not saving properly & colliders weren't behaving properly.
Fixed issues with not being able to ask certain customers to leave.
Fixed issues with Theater Rooms start times when loading into a save.
Fixed rare occurrence with workers holding out hands with no items.
Fixed Cotton Candy machine problems when multiple workers use it.
Fixed interacting with Computer while running was placing the player too close.
Removed delay after asking customer to leave when they are sitting down.
Added delay when placing boxes so you don't immediately pick it back up.
Delay hiding item in HardBox when closing.
Changed files in this update