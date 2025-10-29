Hey everyone, we've spent almost a year working on Ultimate Theater Simulator so we're very excited to finally release it to everyone. In about 2 hours, we'll release the full game on Steam and send out an announcement so you know when it's available, make sure your notifications are enabled! Until then, we've been working hard behind the scenes and we're ready for our next update. This update includes some Halloween decor, general game polish, & bug fixes. Check out the change log below.

v1.2.4 Change Log:

Additions/Changes

Added Halloween Decor.

Added Heating Tray allowing you to pre-prepare hot foods and have the customer pick it up instead of handing it to them.

Added Menu option to bring Demo save files to Full game.

Bills will now increase based on theater upgrades.

Balanced theater expansion levels & costs.

QOL: You can now right click to go back a camera in the Camera TV.

QOL: Increased ragdoll body grabbing distance.

You can now hold right click on a shelf price object to clear the shelf item.

Added some polish when adding items to cart.

Fixes