Hey Agents,

A small but important patch is live! Here’s what’s been fixed and improved:

• Fixed an issue where sounds from the Level could still be heard while in the LAB

• Mission objectives are now visible in Spectator Mode when following another player

• Fixed a session update issue that could cause players to be disconnected

• Fixed a camera control bug that prevented movement while downed

More updates are coming soon, thanks for your continued feedback and reports!