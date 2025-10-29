Hey Agents,
A small but important patch is live! Here’s what’s been fixed and improved:
• Fixed an issue where sounds from the Level could still be heard while in the LAB
• Mission objectives are now visible in Spectator Mode when following another player
• Fixed a session update issue that could cause players to be disconnected
• Fixed a camera control bug that prevented movement while downed
More updates are coming soon, thanks for your continued feedback and reports!
Changed files in this update