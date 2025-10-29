 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20592627 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
10/29/2025

10.4 Infinite Grooty

New Features:
Research facility in South Central Lazik
can now be entered. (if hidden requirements
are not met, 25 charisma is required)
Dialog can now be auto skipped by holding
down CTRL.

Balancing:
Increased stats to Floor 1 and 2 bosses of
Cosmic Color by 25-50%. (excluding hp) (these
enemies didn't receive the buff last update)

Misc:
Added additional savepoints throughout
Lazik City.
Entering NG+ now properly resets Dead School
quest. (old saves with this bug will require
a completion of the current playthrough)

Changed files in this update

Windows Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
