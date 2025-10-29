10/29/2025
10.4 Infinite Grooty
New Features:
Research facility in South Central Lazik
can now be entered. (if hidden requirements
are not met, 25 charisma is required)
Dialog can now be auto skipped by holding
down CTRL.
Balancing:
Increased stats to Floor 1 and 2 bosses of
Cosmic Color by 25-50%. (excluding hp) (these
enemies didn't receive the buff last update)
Misc:
Added additional savepoints throughout
Lazik City.
Entering NG+ now properly resets Dead School
quest. (old saves with this bug will require
a completion of the current playthrough)
10.4 Infinite Grooty
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Wooden Ocean Depot 684001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update