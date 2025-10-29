10/29/2025



10.4 Infinite Grooty



New Features:

Research facility in South Central Lazik

can now be entered. (if hidden requirements

are not met, 25 charisma is required)

Dialog can now be auto skipped by holding

down CTRL.



Balancing:

Increased stats to Floor 1 and 2 bosses of

Cosmic Color by 25-50%. (excluding hp) (these

enemies didn't receive the buff last update)



Misc:

Added additional savepoints throughout

Lazik City.

Entering NG+ now properly resets Dead School

quest. (old saves with this bug will require

a completion of the current playthrough)