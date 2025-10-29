 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20592597 Edited 29 October 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025-10-29


🏆 Leaderboard

  • Show which input method a player used for a score (mobile, buttons, or analog stick).
  • Added overall score count to the leaderboard.


🎮 User Interface (UI)

  • Added an exit button to Replays.
  • Custom menu background can now be set.
  • Fixed incorrect profile tooltip when not following or sharing.


🕹️ In-Game

  • Replaced crosshairs with an arrow pointer.
  • Added sound effects for CableTrap and when getting stunned by it.
  • Score improvements smaller than 0.02s are now counted.
  • Lap counting now starts at 1 instead of 0.


🌍 New Languages (AI-Assisted)

  • Czech
  • Italian
  • French
  • Chinese (Simplified Mandarin)
  • Russian
  • Portuguese (Brazilian)
  • Japanese
  • Korean


🗣️ Revised Translations

  • English translation reviewed and improved by a human translator.


📖 Story

  • Added final missions.
  • Created epilogue trailer.
  • Implemented all Scrappy dialogues.


🐞 Fixes

  • Fixed layer shifting issue in Mission Editor when handling large numbers of tiles.

