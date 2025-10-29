🏆 Leaderboard
- Show which input method a player used for a score (mobile, buttons, or analog stick).
- Added overall score count to the leaderboard.
🎮 User Interface (UI)
- Added an exit button to Replays.
- Custom menu background can now be set.
- Fixed incorrect profile tooltip when not following or sharing.
🕹️ In-Game
- Replaced crosshairs with an arrow pointer.
- Added sound effects for CableTrap and when getting stunned by it.
- Score improvements smaller than 0.02s are now counted.
- Lap counting now starts at 1 instead of 0.
🌍 New Languages (AI-Assisted)
- Czech
- Italian
- French
- Chinese (Simplified Mandarin)
- Russian
- Portuguese (Brazilian)
- Japanese
- Korean
🗣️ Revised Translations
- English translation reviewed and improved by a human translator.
📖 Story
- Added final missions.
- Created epilogue trailer.
- Implemented all Scrappy dialogues.
🐞 Fixes
- Fixed layer shifting issue in Mission Editor when handling large numbers of tiles.
Changed files in this update