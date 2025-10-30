Birders, the hotfix has just hatched and is ready for download!
Below you'll find the list of fixes:
Fixes in the online mode:
Friends unable to join an online game when invited using Your Friend list.
The game not recognising when a user deletes an invitation before the game starts.
Other fixes:
Players' colors changing in the Duet mode with the player order set to random.
Players not owning all of the expansions seeing a different Champ of the Bird challenge.
Text fields closing upon pressing the 'X' button on the keyboard.
"Enable bug reporting" button setting now saves after closing the game.
