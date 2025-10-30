 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20592566
Update notes via Steam Community

Birders, the hotfix has just hatched and is ready for download!

Below you'll find the list of fixes:

Fixes in the online mode:

  • Friends unable to join an online game when invited using Your Friend list.

  • The game not recognising when a user deletes an invitation before the game starts.

Other fixes:

  • Players' colors changing in the Duet mode with the player order set to random.

  • Players not owning all of the expansions seeing a different Champ of the Bird challenge.

  • Text fields closing upon pressing the 'X' button on the keyboard.

  • "Enable bug reporting" button setting now saves after closing the game.

